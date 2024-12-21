MCD issues order to identify illegal Bangladeshi migrant children in Delhi schools

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Delhi MCD

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has issued an order to identify illegal Bangladeshi migrant children and to ensure the non-issuance of birth certificates to illegal Bangladeshi migrants.The MCD has also issued an order for all zones to take appropriate action to remove encroachment by illegal Bangladeshi migrants.

On December 12, a VC meeting was held under the chairmanship of the principal secretary of Home, GNCTD in this regard. During the meeting, the Additional Commissioner (HQ) and DC (HQ) represented the MCD Commissioner.

Accordingly, the respective concerned Heads of Departments and Zonal Authorities of MCD were requested to take certain preventive measures. B P Bhardwaj Deputy Commissioner (HQ) MCD said, "Education Department to take appropriate preventive measures to identify illegal Bangladeshi Migrants while giving admission in Municipal Schools. It is also requested that proper identification & verification drive may also be undertaken to identify the illegal Bangladeshi migrant children in schools."

"The Public Health Department is requested to take all precautionary preventive measures while doing Birth Registration & issuing Birth certificates and shall ensure that no illegal Bangladeshi migrants are issued birth certificates. In addition to this, they will also undertake an identification/verification drive to identify the registrants of Birth Certificate issued to illegal Bangladeshi Migrants," MCD added.

MCD further directed that the Action Taken Report must be submitted to Dy. Commissioner (HQ) for onward forwarding to concerned authorities by every Friday till 3:30 pm. All the heads of schools have been directed to submit a report by December 31.

