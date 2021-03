Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE Job scam: MBA, PhD holder among five arrested by Delhi Police for conning people

The Delhi Police has busted a job scam racket, arresting five people including an MBA, Ph.D. holder. According to the police, the highly-qualified MBA and Ph.D. holder masterminded the high-end scam.

Recently, a victim was conned of about Rs 20 lakhs.

Two other accused also hold BTech degrees.

Police said the accused used to target people after luring them with prospects of high-end jobs with leading MNCs.

So far, they have duped more than 500 people of Rs 7.5 crores.

