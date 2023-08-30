Wednesday, August 30, 2023
     
Mayawati's BSP to contest alone in 2024 Assembly elections

Mayawati claimed that whenever the BSP fights elections in alliance with another party in UP, its votes get transferred to the partner but the reverse does not happen.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: August 30, 2023 11:40 IST
BSP chief Mayawati
Image Source : PTI BSP chief Mayawati

Quashing all reports of forming an alliance with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for Assembly elections, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday  announced that her party will be contesting alone in 2024.

Taking to X, previously know as Twitter, the BSP chief said that forming an alliance with the NDA doesn't arise. "NDA and India alliance are mostly parties with anti-poor casteist, communal, pro-Dhanna Seth and capitalist policies against whose policies BSP is continuously struggling and that is why the question of contesting elections in alliance with them does not arise. Hence appeal to the media - no fake news please," she wrote.

She further said, "BSP, like in 2007, will single-handedly contest the upcoming Lok Sabha and four state assembly general elections by uniting crores of neglected/scattered society on the basis of mutual brotherhood rather than the jugaad/manipulation of the opponents. Media should not spread misconceptions again and again."

She asked her party leaders to work to strengthen the organisation by organising small cadre-based meetings at villages to expand support base among the 'Sarv Samaj.'

The BSP had earlier entered into alliances with the Samajwadi Party and the Congress in the state and Lok Sabha elections in UP. The BSP had fought the last general elections with the SP and has at present 10 MPs in Lok Sabha from UP. It also has a handful of MLAs in UP, Uttarakhand and Punjab.

