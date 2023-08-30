Mayawati's BSP to contest alone in 2024 Assembly elections

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BSP chief Mayawati

Quashing all reports of forming an alliance with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for Assembly elections, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday announced that her party will be contesting alone in 2024.

Taking to X, previously know as Twitter, the BSP chief said that forming an alliance with the NDA doesn't arise. "NDA and India alliance are mostly parties with anti-poor casteist, communal, pro-Dhanna Seth and capitalist policies against whose policies BSP is continuously struggling and that is why the question of contesting elections in alliance with them does not arise. Hence appeal to the media - no fake news please," she wrote.

She further said, "BSP, like in 2007, will single-handedly contest the upcoming Lok Sabha and four state assembly general elections by uniting crores of neglected/scattered society on the basis of mutual brotherhood rather than the jugaad/manipulation of the opponents. Media should not spread misconceptions again and again."

She asked her party leaders to work to strengthen the organisation by organising small cadre-based meetings at villages to expand support base among the 'Sarv Samaj.'

The BSP had earlier entered into alliances with the Samajwadi Party and the Congress in the state and Lok Sabha elections in UP. The BSP had fought the last general elections with the SP and has at present 10 MPs in Lok Sabha from UP. It also has a handful of MLAs in UP, Uttarakhand and Punjab.

