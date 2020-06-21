Image Source : PIXABAY Will the world end today? Mayan Calendar makes doomsday prophecy

The infamous Mayan calendar which resulted in a failed end of the world prophecy has predicted the end of the world for today, June 21 2020. The theorists who study the Mayan Calendar say that the date was wrongly read earlier in 2012 and that the final date for the apocalypse is today.

Oddly enough, the prophecy coincides with the Solar Eclipse 2020, one of only 5 such instances in the next 100 years, an ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, several cyclones and earthquakes occurring on a daily basis.

Will the day end up as the doomsday? We will soon find out.

Who were the Mayans?

As per History.com, "The Maya Empire, centered in the tropical lowlands of what is now Guatemala, reached the peak of its power and influence around the sixth century A.D. The Maya excelled at agriculture, pottery, hieroglyph writing, calendar-making and mathematics, and left behind an astonishing amount of impressive architecture and symbolic artwork. Most of the great stone cities of the Maya were abandoned by A.D. 900, however, and since the 19th century scholars have debated what might have caused this dramatic decline."

Did you know? Among the earliest Maya a single language existed, but by the Preclassic Period a great linguistic diversity developed among the various Maya peoples. In modern-day Mexico and Central America, around 5 million people speak some 70 Maya languages; most of them are bilingual in Spanish.

