Follow us on Image Source : PTI Massive jam expected as farmers vow to march to Delhi from Shambhu border despite prohibitory orders

Even after the Ambala district administration has issued an order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), restricting any unlawful assembly of five or more persons in the district, farmers are expected to embark on a foot march to Delhi at 1 pm on Friday from the Shambhu border protest site. According to the order issued by the deputy commissioner, taking out any procession on foot, vehicles, or other modes has been prohibited till further orders.

The farmers gathered under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha earlier announced a foot march to the national capital seeking legal guarantee for minimum support price of crops, among several other demands. They have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

Superintendent of Police Surinder Singh Bhoria appealed to all the farmers to maintain peace, and obtain permission to march to Delhi. "I want to assure all that the district police have made adequate arrangements to maintain law and order," he said.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said after the first 'jatha' of 101 farmrs, other 'jathas' will also move towards the national capital in subsequent days. He said if the Haryana government uses force to stop the first 'jatha' of 101 farmers from marching towards Delhi, "it will only expose the government".

What are farmers' demands

Besides MSP, the farmers are also demanding farm debt waiver, pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases (against farmers), and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation to the families of farmers who died during the previous agitation in 2020-21 are also part of their demands.