Massive fire in Jodhpur Paint shop; Air Force joins rescue operation A massive fire broke out in an oil paint warehouse-shop in Jodhpur’s Chopasni Housing Board area on Thursday night, causing multiple explosions and partial building collapse. Firefighters from both the city and the Indian Air Force worked for nearly five hours to control the flames.

New Delhi:

A major fire broke out around 9:45 PM on Thursday night in a shop and warehouse named Ranga Sagar, located near the Naturopathy Centre in the Chopasni Housing Board area of Jodhpur. The warehouse stored oil, paint, and spinner spirit, all of which are highly flammable. The fire quickly spread from the ground floor to the top of the three-storey building, triggering a series of explosions as chemical drums burst.

Building partially collapses

As the blaze intensified, intermittent explosions made firefighting extremely risky. The upper floors of the building partially collapsed due to the heat and structural damage. To ensure public safety, patients and staff of the adjacent Naturopathy Centre were safely shifted to another block. Authorities also cut off power supply in the surrounding area for nearly four hours as a precaution.

Air Force joins civil firefighters in brave operation

Responding to a call from the Civil Administration, the Indian Air Force Fire Section quickly deployed a team to assist in the operation. Using advanced equipment and a sky lift, the joint teams sprayed water on the top floors. The operation lasted for nearly five hours, with firefighters battling high heat, smoke, and recurring blasts.

Their timely response, coordination, and professionalism helped prevent the fire from spreading to nearby structures.

Larger disaster averted

A tanker filled with chemicals was found parked just 100 metres from the site. Authorities immediately used a crane to remove it, avoiding what could have been a much larger explosion.

Officials confirmed that despite significant property damage, no injuries or deaths were reported. Relief teams completed their work by 12:30 AM.

A coordinated effort that saved lives

The Indian Air Force’s role in the operation has been praised by local officials. Their assistance showed the importance of inter-agency cooperation during emergencies. “The Air Force’s fire crew displayed remarkable courage and efficiency, helping to bring the situation under control,” said a local official.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, the joint effort of civil and military fire teams ensured that a dangerous situation was handled timely.