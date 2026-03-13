Massive fire erupts after LPG cylinder explodes in Odisha market, several shops engulfed in flames

Angul (Odisha):

A major fire incident was reported in Odisha's Angul district after an LPG cylinder exploded inside a tiffin shop at Bantala Chowk on Thursday. As per the information, the sudden blast triggered panic in the entire area as flames rapidly engulfed the shop and spread across the commercial complex, causing extensive damage to multiple nearby establishments. Witnesses said thick smoke and fierce flames were seen rising from the shop moments after the explosion. People from nearby areas rushed to the site, but the fire spread so quickly that residents were forced to flee in fear as the blaze intensified. Locals immediately alerted the fire brigade and the police while attempting to control the situation on their own.

As per officials, fire service personnel reached the location soon after receiving the alert. Two fire tenders were deployed to prevent the flames from spreading to additional shops, they said. The firefighting team worked continuously for hours to bring the blaze under control, officials added. Despite their efforts, the intensity of the fire made the operation challenging and time-consuming.

Over ten shops gutted

The fire reportedly continued burning for more than two hours, creating an atmosphere of fear and anxiety throughout the locality. However, there were no immediate reports of casualties. According to initial assessments, more than ten shops were completely gutted in the fire, resulting in massive financial loss for the traders. Police and fire officials are currently evaluating the extent of damage and investigating the cause of the explosion, including whether safety measures were being followed during storage and usage of the gas cylinder.

No shortage of cooking gas, fuel in Odisha: Minister

Amid an alleged scarcity of cooking gas across Odisha due to the crisis in West Asia, the state government on Thursday asserted that there was no shortage of LPG, petrol or diesel. Following a high-level review meeting, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister KC Patra said adequate stock of cooking gas and fuel were available in the state.

Patra said he held discussions with fuel marketing companies including Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Reliance and GAIL. He urged people not to panic over supply, and directed officials to remain vigilant to ensure consumers do not face hardship.

(Inputs from Shubham Kumar)

ALSO READ: LPG Shortage News LIVE: No disruption in LPG supply to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams kitchens, says official