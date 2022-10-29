Bihar: Fire breaks after cylinder explosion during cooking for Chhath Puja in Aurangabad; 25 injured

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The incident happened when Anil Goswami's family, who owns the house, was cooking for Chhath Puja around 2.30 am, officials say.

According to reports at least 25 people have been injured in a massive fire that broke out at a house in Bihar's Aurangabad district in today's wee hours.

'We were preparing for Chhath puja, my wife was making meals. A sudden fire broke out at my shop after a cylinder there exploded. My family members were injured,' said Anil.

Fire engines were immediately rushed to the spot but exploding cooking gas cylinders further fuelled the blaze, they added. Those injured were undergoing treatment at a hospital, officials have said.

An investigation is underway to identify the cause of the fire.

