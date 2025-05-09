Massive counterattack by Indian forces in PoK, emergency declared in all local hospitals: Pak media Earlier, the Pakistan Army resorted to firing on Thursday night across the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri, Kupwara, Tangdhar, and Karnah sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, violating the ceasefire.

Srinagar:

Pakistan's media on Friday said that the Indian Army launched a massive counterattack in several areas of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). According to reports, Tatta Pani, Khuiratta, Kotli and Nakyal areas of PoK. The report said that areas like Titri Note and Abbaspur also came under retaliation. Following this, the administration has reportedly declared an emergency in all the local hospitals.

Earlier, the Pakistan Army resorted to firing on Thursday night across the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri, Kupwara, Tangdhar, and Karnah sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, violating the ceasefire.

Pakistan fired eight missiles directed at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia, and all were intercepted and blocked by air defence units, defence sources said.

The sources said visuals over Jammu remind one of exactly a Hamas-style attack on Israel, like multiple cheap rockets. Pakistan Army is operating and behaving like a terrorist organisation, Hamas.

Last month, ISI and Hamas met in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Explosions were heard as Indian air defence intercepted Pakistani drones in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir.