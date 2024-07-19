PM Modi invites ideas, suggestions for his 'Mann Ki Baat' address on July 28

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today morning (July 19), acknowledged forthcoming citizens with regard to sharing inputs for the upcoming 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast on July 28. Taking to X, the prime Minister said, “I’ve been getting numerous inputs for this month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on Sunday the 28th. Happy to see several youngsters in particular highlight collective efforts aimed at transforming our society.”

Encouraging more citizens to come forward with their suggestions, PM Modi added, “You can keep sharing inputs on MyGov, the NaMo App or record your message on 1800-11-7800.”

1st address on Mann ki Baat post Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In his last episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', which aired on Sunday (June 30), Prime Minister Modi addressed the nation for the first time since February 2024 due to the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. In that episode, he highlighted the significant role of Sanskrit in ancient Indian knowledge and science. Addressing the milestone of Akashvani's Sanskrit Bulletin completing 50 years of broadcast on June 30. He further spoke about the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign launched on World Environment Day, appealing to citizens and people worldwide to join the tree plantation initiative with their mothers to celebrate both motherhood and the environment.

Mann Ki Baat is a radio programme where he discusses relevant national issues with Indian citizens. The programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. Launched on October 3, 2014, Mann Ki Baat aims to connect with various segments of Indian society, encompassing women, the elderly, and the youth.

Broadcast in multiple languages

Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, 'Mann Ki Baat' is broadcast in 11 foreign languages, including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari, and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat is broadcast by more than 500 centres of All India Radio. A study conducted regarding the impact of 'Mann Ki Baat' on the lives of the people showed that over 100 crore people have connected to 'Mann Ki Baat' at least once. It speaks directly to people, celebrates grassroots-level changemakers and achievements, and has influenced people towards positive actions.

ALSO READ: Chandrababu Naidu thanks PM Modi for endorsing Araku coffee in 'Mann ki Baat' episode