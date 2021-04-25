Sunday, April 25, 2021
     
  4. PM Modi to address nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' today

PM Modi to address nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' today

New Delhi Published on: April 25, 2021 8:12 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 76th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am on Sunday. It will be broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan and also on the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and newsonair Mobile App.

The radio programme comes amid the surge in the COVID-19 cases in the country.

On his previous Mann Ki Baat address, the Prime Minister lauded corona-warriors and the discipline of the people during last year's Janata curfew.

In 'Mann Ki Baat' held in March, PM Modi also talked about the 'Amrit Mahotsav' and said that it will elevate the country to newer heights and instill a passion to do something for the country.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address to the nation, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. 

(With ANI inputs)

