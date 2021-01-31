Image Source : PTI PM Modi to address year's first 'Mann Ki Baat' today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the first 'Mann Ki Baat' of the year 2021, today. This comes a day ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget for 2021-22 by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. It also comes days after the Republic Day violence when farmers agitating against the new farm reforms stormed the Red Fort and clashed with Delhi Police. On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told floor leaders of various political parties that his government's offer on agri laws made to protesting farmers "still stands" and it was a "phone call away" for talks, days after violence broke out in parts of the national capital on Republic Day.

Addressing these leaders at the customary all-party meeting convened by the government for the smooth conduct of the Budget Session, the prime minister, responding to the references by opposition leaders about the "unfortunate incident" on Republic Day, said that the "law will take its own course".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address the 125th-anniversary celebrations of 'Prabuddha Bharata', a monthly journal of the Ramakrishna Order, today.

The journal 'Prabuddha Bharata' has been an important medium for spreading the message of India's ancient spiritual wisdom. Its publication was started from Chennai (erstwhile Madras), where it continued to be published for two years, after which it was published from Uttarakhand's Almora.

Later, in April 1899, the place of publication of the journal was shifted to Advaita Ashrama in Uttarakhand's Mayavati and it has been published from there ever since.

Modi will address the 125th-anniversary celebrations of 'Prabuddha Bharata' around 3:15 PM on January 31, 2021. The event is being organised by Advaita Ashrama, Mayavati, the Prime Minister's Office said.

