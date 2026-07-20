DMK MLA Markandeyan arrested for alleged derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

Chennai:

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA GV Markandayan was arrested by police from his residence on Monday over alleged defamatory remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, police said. Acting on the complaint of TVK members, police reached the Vilathikulam area of Thoothukudi district in large numbers and arrested the MLA from his residence amidst protest by his supporters who raised slogans condemning the police action. He was subsequently taken into custody for further legal proceedings.

The police registered an FIR against Markandeyan under three sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) -- criminal intimidation, intentional insult with an intent to provoke breaching public peace, and spreading false information, following a complaint lodged by P Kasiram, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam functionary, the official said.

Derogatory remarks against CM Vijay

According to police, the action follows a complaint filed by members of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) over a speech delivered by the legislator at a public meeting held in the Vilathikulam constituency of Thoothukudi district to mark the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi. During the event, Markandayan allegedly used derogatory remarks while referring to Chief Minister Vijay, prompting TVK members to lodge a complaint with the police.

In the viral video of his arrest, the legislator could be heard saying that he could not be arrested without the permission of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker, since he was an MLA. The police had to convince the MLA to take him to the police station, even as his supporters staged a protest in front of his house.

A heavy police deployment has been made in the area to maintain law and order, while further investigation into the case is underway.

Anitha Radhakrishnan was arrested

Markandeyan is the second legislator from the DMK to be arrested from the Tuticorin district within weeks. Former state minister Anita R Radhakrishnan, representing the Tiruchendur Assembly constituency in the district, was arrested on July 3, allegedly for making a defamatory speech against Vijay.

Radhakrishnan was arrested after the Madras High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea relating to his defamatory speech against Vijay. He was arrested while he was on a visit to Authoor, about 23 km from Thoothukudi, by the police, who escorted him to the waiting police jeep.

Radhakrishnan, representing the Tiruchendur Assembly constituency, had on June 20 made alleged derogatory remarks against the chief minister, prompting the TVK to launch a complaint with the police.

Cases under section 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and section 353 (2) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the BNS were registered against the legislator, police said.

Also Read: DMK reiterates opposition to current Delimitation Bill, says future stand depends on revised draft

Also Read: CM Vijay slams DMK for seeking political gain over Karur stampede: 'Police could have alerted us'