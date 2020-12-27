Image Source : PTI PM Modi to address year's last 'Mann Ki Baat' today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation through his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today. The will be the 72nd edition of the prime minister's monthly radio programme. It will also be the last Mann Ki Baat of the year 2020. In a tweet on Saturday, the prime minister said Akashvani will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast on All India Radio, DD and Narendra Modi mobile app.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Modi had also sought people's views on the year 2020, seen as one of the most disruptive in recent history due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and also what they looked forward to in the next year, ahead of his 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast today.

"How would you sum up the year gone by? What do you look forward to the most in 2021? Share this, and more in the final Mann Ki Baat of 2020 on 27th December. Write on MyGov, NaMo App or record your message on 1800-11-7800," PM Modi tweeted on December 18.

In the 71st edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi had emphasised on strong, vibrant and active alumni network, and urged educational institutions to adopt innovative methods and develop creative platforms for engagement with alumni.

The Prime Minister said that a strong vibrant and active alumni network is needed not only in big Colleges and Universities but also in schools of our villages.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme to the nation, which is broadcasted on the last Sunday of every month.

