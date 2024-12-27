Manmohan Singh death LIVE updates: Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi visit former PM's residence

Friday, December 27, 2024
     
Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh died at the age of 92 on Thursday night at AIIMS, New Delhi. Known as the architect of economic reforms, Singh served as India’s 13th PM from 2004 to 2014. Last rites to be held on Saturday.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Published : Dec 27, 2024 6:33 IST, Updated : Dec 27, 2024 7:11 IST
Former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh, passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92. Singh, who served as India’s 13th Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. He was the first Sikh to hold the office of Prime Minister and led the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government for two consecutive terms.

In a statement, AIIMS confirmed the former PM’s passing, detailing the circumstances of his death.

“With profound grief, we inform the demise of Former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and experienced a sudden loss of consciousness at home on December 26, 2024. Resuscitative measures were initiated at home, and he was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM,” the statement read.

Dr. Singh’s tenure as Prime Minister is remembered for significant economic reforms, including initiatives to boost India’s growth trajectory. A former economist and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, Singh played a pivotal role in liberalizing India’s economy during his stint as Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996.

 

  • Dec 27, 2024 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi visit Manmohan Singh’s residence

    Congress National President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, along with senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, arrived at the residence of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh on Thursday night.

    The two leaders paid their respects to the late statesman, who passed away at the age of 92. Dr. Singh’s demise has prompted an outpouring of grief and condolences from across the nation and political spectrum. His last rites will be conducted with full state honors on Saturday in New Delhi.

  • Dec 27, 2024 6:56 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Mortal remains of Manmohan Singh moved to residence, national mourning declared

    The mortal remains of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92, were moved from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to his official residence on Thursday night.

    In a mark of respect for the former PM, the Government of India has declared a seven-day national mourning from December 26, 2024, to January 1, 2025. All official programs scheduled for Friday have been cancelled.

  • Dec 27, 2024 6:47 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Kerala government directs national flag to fly at half-mast

    The Government of Kerala has instructed all District Collectors to ensure the National Flag is flown at half-mast across the state as a mark of respect for former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away on December 26.

    The directive follows the Government of India’s decision to observe seven days of State Mourning nationwide, from December 26, 2024, to January 1, 2025.

    During the mourning period, no official entertainment programs will be held, and flags at all government buildings and institutions will remain at half-mast. Dr. Singh’s demise has led to tributes pouring in from across the country, recognizing his immense contributions to India’s progress during his tenure as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014.

     

  • Dec 27, 2024 6:43 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Former Maldivian President Abdulla Shahid pays tribute to Dr. Manmohan Singh

    Former Maldivian President Abdulla Shahid expressed his condolences on Thursday over the demise of India’s former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh.

    In his message, Shahid reflected on his personal connection with Dr. Singh, emphasizing the late leader’s profound wisdom and knowledge. He acknowledged the significant impact Dr. Singh had on him and praised his contributions to global leadership.

    “Dr. Manmohan Singh was a beacon of wisdom whose insights and vision benefitted not just India but leaders worldwide. I deeply value the long association I had with him,” Shahid said.

     

  • Dec 27, 2024 6:35 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passes away at 92

    Former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh, passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92. Singh, who served as India’s 13th Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. He was the first Sikh to hold the office of Prime Minister and led the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government for two consecutive terms.

