Manmohan Singh death LIVE updates: Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi visit former PM's residence

Former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh, passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92. Singh, who served as India’s 13th Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. He was the first Sikh to hold the office of Prime Minister and led the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government for two consecutive terms.

In a statement, AIIMS confirmed the former PM’s passing, detailing the circumstances of his death.

“With profound grief, we inform the demise of Former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and experienced a sudden loss of consciousness at home on December 26, 2024. Resuscitative measures were initiated at home, and he was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM,” the statement read.

Dr. Singh’s tenure as Prime Minister is remembered for significant economic reforms, including initiatives to boost India’s growth trajectory. A former economist and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, Singh played a pivotal role in liberalizing India’s economy during his stint as Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996.