Saturday, December 28, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Manmohan Singh death LIVE Updates: Former PM to be cremated at Nigambodh Ghat today
Live now

Manmohan Singh death LIVE Updates: Former PM to be cremated at Nigambodh Ghat today

Manmohan Singh dies: Former Prime Minister and the architect of the country's biggest economic reform, Dr Manmohan Singh breathed his last at the age of 92 on Tuesday night in AIIMS Delhi. He will be cremated on Saturday.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Published : Dec 28, 2024 6:31 IST, Updated : Dec 28, 2024 6:31 IST
Manmohan Singh death
Image Source : INDIA TV Former PM Manmohan Singh dies at 92

Manmohan Singh dies: Dr Manmohan Singh served as the 13th Prime Minister of India between 2004-2014. He breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi on Tuesday night. He was the country's first Sikh prime minister. In a statement, AIIMS confirmed the former PM’s passing, detailing the circumstances of his death. “With profound grief, we inform the demise of Former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and experienced a sudden loss of consciousness at home on December 26, 2024. Resuscitative measures were initiated at home, and he was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM."

Follow LIVE Blog for latest updates

Live updates :Manmohan Singh death LIVE Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 28, 2024 6:30 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    AIADMK MP Thambidurai pays homage to Dr Manmohan Singh

    AIADMK MP M Thambidurai visited Congress office and paid homage to former PM Dr Manmohan Singh. He said, "I have come over here and paid respects to the Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh... As the finance minister, he brought reforms to the Indian economy... We lost an eminent leader today..."

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement