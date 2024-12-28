Manmohan Singh death LIVE Updates: Former PM to be cremated at Nigambodh Ghat today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Former PM Manmohan Singh dies at 92

Manmohan Singh dies: Dr Manmohan Singh served as the 13th Prime Minister of India between 2004-2014. He breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi on Tuesday night. He was the country's first Sikh prime minister. In a statement, AIIMS confirmed the former PM’s passing, detailing the circumstances of his death. “With profound grief, we inform the demise of Former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and experienced a sudden loss of consciousness at home on December 26, 2024. Resuscitative measures were initiated at home, and he was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM."

