Manjeshwar Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Counting of votes begins

New Delhi:

Manjeshwar, the northernmost Assembly constituency in Kerala’s Kasaragod district, is among the closely watched seats as counting begins for the 2026 Assembly elections. The constituency has a history of tight contests and remains politically significant due to its diverse voter base and consistently narrow margins in previous elections.

The 2026 contest in Manjeshwar is expected to be a keen fight. Key candidates include K. R. Jayananda from CPI(M) and A. K. M. Ashraf from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), making it a closely watched contest on counting day.

Manjeshwar: 2021 election result

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, A. K. M. Ashraf of IUML won the Manjeshwar seat with 72,961 votes, defeating BJP candidate Ravisha Tantri Kundar, who secured 68,476 votes, by a margin of 4,485 votes.

Manjeshwar: 2026 election result

The final result from Manjeshwar will be declared after all rounds of counting are completed and officially confirmed by the Election Commission.