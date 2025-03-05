Mani Shankar Aiyar on Rajiv Gandhi: 'How could someone who failed twice become PM?' Mani Shankar Aiyar has stoked another controversy with his latest statement on former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's academic record.

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar triggered a fresh controversy with his latest remarks on Rajiv Gandhi's academic record. In an interview, Aiyar said that the former prime minister failed at Cambridge University, adding that it was very hard to fail as the university would never tarnish its image.

The BJP has shared the clip of Manishankar's remarks saying, "Rajiv Gandhi struggled academically, even failing at Cambridge, where passing is relatively easy. He then moved to Imperial College London but failed there as well. Many questioned how someone with his academic record could become the Prime Minister." The BJP further added, "Let the veil be stripped."

In his interview, Aiyar said, "When Rajiv became the PM, I thought he was an airline pilot and has failed twice. I studied with him in Cambridge, where he failed. Failing in Cambridge is very hard as they do not want to spoil the reputation of the university. Despite this, Rajiv failed"

Furthermore, Aiyar added, Rajiv then went to Imperial College, where he again failed. He said, "I thought why to make such a person prime minister?"