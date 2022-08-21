Manish Sisodia reacts to CBI's lookout notice: 'What is this gimmick, Modi Ji?'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia lookout notice: Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the CBI-issued Look out Circular (LOC) against him terming it a "gimmick". "All the raids issued by you have failed, the foul play of not even a single penny has been found. Now, you have issued a lookout Circular that Manish Sisodia is absconding, what is this gimmick, Modi Ji? I am openly roaming in Delhi, tell me where do I need to come?" Sisodia tweeted attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hindi.

"It's unfortunate that PM keeps thinking against whom should a CBI 'Look Out Circular' be issued today. Today, the country is looking for a leader who can give solutions to inflation, unemployment. The public will give a 'look out notice' to them in 2024," Sisodia added.

Delhi CM Kejriwal also spoke about the CBI raids and tweeted, "It a time when the common man is battling inflation, crores of youth are unemployed,central govt along with all the state govts should fight unemployment & inflation. Instead every morning they start this CBI-ED game. How will the country progress in this way?"

Sisodia on Sunday claimed the CBI has issued a lookout notice against him and termed the move a "drama" as the agency found "nothing" during a raid at his residence. He said he is "roaming freely" in Delhi and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he is unable to find him. The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday raided 31 locations including Sisodia's residence in connection with the irregularities in the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22.

The central agency has also named two companies in the FIR. The CBI's Friday raids came after Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena last month recommended a probe by the agency into the alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses in the implementation of the policy that came into effect from November 17 last year. The Delhi government withdrew the policy in July after Saxena recommended the probe.

Latest India News