Manish Gupta murder case: UP govt recommends CBI probe into death of Kanpur businessman

The Uttar Pradesh government has recommended a CBI probe into the death of Kanpur businessman Manish Gupta, who was killed allegedly after being thrashed by police in Gorakhpur.

In a press statement, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi said that a recommendation to this effect has been made to the central government on the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"Till the time the CBI takes over the inquiry, the special investigation team (SIT) set up for the purpose will probe the matter, transferring the case to Kanpur from Gorakhpur," the statement said.

The government has also ordered the appointment of the businessman's wife Meenakshi Gupta as an officer on special duty (OSD) in the Kanpur Development Authority.

The chief minister has directed for enhancing the financial help to the bereaved family to Rs 40 lakh, the statement added.

Adityanath had on Thursday met relatives of the businessman.

The 36-year-old businessman had died after being allegedly assaulted by the police at a Gorakhpur hotel which they had raided on Monday night.

(with PTI inputs)

