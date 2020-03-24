Manipur declares statewide indefinite curfew after woman tests positive for COVID-19

Manipur on Tuesday declared statewide indefinite curfew after woman tests positive for COVID-19. A 23-year-old girl from Imphal (west) has been identified as the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in Manipur. With a travel history to UK, the person is being treated at JNIMS. Manipur was placed under a lockdown with immediate effect till March 31 on Monday. Essential services, however, have been exempted from the purview of the lockdown. The cabinet also decided to set up isolation wards at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS).

The government has decided to distribute rice, meant for April under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), free of cost to support the needy during the lockdown.

The Covid-19 death toll in India currently stands at 10 with nearly 500 confirmed cases of the infection. Maharashtra tops the list of states with the most number of confirmed cases and deaths. The global death toll from the novel coronavirus has crossed the 16,000 mark. As many as 370,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in 168 countries/regions across the globe. In India, 30 states/union territories have imposed a statewide lockdown covering a total of 548 districts. Inter-state bus services, passenger trains, and metro services remain suspended till March 31 in addition to domestic flights which will be grounded starting Wednesday.

