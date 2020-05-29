3 new COVID-19 positive cases in Manipur, tally rises to 58

Image Source : PTI 3 more test COVID-19 positive in Manipur, tally rises to 58

Three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, raising the total number of such cases in the state to 58, an official said. All three hail from Imphal West district, he said. Necessary containment measures and contact tracing were underway, the official at the state's COVID-10 common

control room here said.

Manipur currently has 53 active coronavirus cases. Five patients have been discharged following their recovery.

The state, which was declared COVID 19-free on April 19, recorded a surge in number of cases with migrants from other parts of the country returning home.

Churachandpur district in the state has reported the maximum number of cases at 20. Of them, 18 are Chennai returnees.

