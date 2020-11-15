Manipur CM Biren Singh tests positive for coronavirus

Sunday, November 15, 2020
     
Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Sunday said that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Imphal Published on: November 15, 2020 22:15 IST
Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Sunday said that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He tweeted, "I have tested positive for Covid-19. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently, to self-isolate and get tested.

In a Facebook post, Biren Singh said: "Friends, I have tested Covid positive today (Sunday) after having some symptoms. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last few days are requested to get themselves tested. I am fine at the moment."

According to a Health Department official, the 59-year-old Chief Minister, who had campaigned extensively in the run-up to the November 7 by-polls to five Assembly seats, is undergoing home isolation.

In Manipur, 21,636 people have been affected by coronavirus, and 218 of them have died.

