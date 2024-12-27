'My car is the Maruti 800’: Manmohan Singh's former bodyguard Asim Arun recalls ex-PM's middle-class values

Follow us on Image Source : X/@ASIM_ARUN Manmohan Singh's former bodyguard, Asim Arun, recalls the ex-PM's middle-class values.

Following the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, several stories highlighting his humble nature and dedication to his duties have come to light. Known for his calm demeanor and reserved speech, Dr. Singh’s colleagues have shared numerous accounts demonstrating his deep concern for the common man and his unwavering commitment to his responsibilities. One such story was shared by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Aseem Arun.

Asim Arun shares story of Dr. Singh’s affinity for Maruti 800

On social media platform X, Aseem Arun recounted an incident related to Dr. Singh’s personal vehicle, a Maruti 800, which illustrated his sincerity and honesty towards his duties.

Aseem Arun wrote, “I served as Dr. Singh’s bodyguard from 2004 for almost three years. In the SPG, the Prime Minister’s security is the most inner circle - the Close Protection Team, which I had the privilege to lead. As the AIG CPT, I was always by the PM’s side, never straying far from him. I was responsible for being with him like his shadow.”

He continued, “Dr. Singh only had one car – a Maruti 800, which always stood behind the gleaming black BMW in the PM’s house. Dr. Singh would often tell me, ‘Aseem, I don’t like to travel in this car, my car is this one (Maruti).’ I would explain to him that this car wasn’t for his luxury, but for its security features, which is why the SPG had chosen it. However, when the carcade would pass the Maruti, he would always look at it with fondness, as if reaffirming to himself, ‘I am a middle-class person, and it’s my duty to care for the common man.’ The BMW was for the PM, but for me, this Maruti is mine.’”

Dr. Singh’s Passing at the Age of 92

Dr. Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 92 on Thursday night at Delhi’s AIIMS. His mortal remains have been placed at his residence on Motilal Nehru Road in Delhi. The public will have an opportunity to pay their respects to him today. The Government of India has announced a seven-day period of national mourning following his passing. A Cabinet meeting will be held to honor the former Prime Minister, and his last rites will be conducted with full state honors.

