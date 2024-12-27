PM Modi pays tribute to former PM Manmohan Singh, leaders mourn 'iconic statesman' | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO PM Modi with the wife of former prime minister Manmohan Singh at the latter's residence in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the residence of his predecessor, Dr. Manmohan Singh, at 3 Motilal Nehru Marg in New Delhi to pay his respects to the late leader. Dr. Singh, a renowned economist and former Finance Minister, passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92.

Union ministers join in paying respects

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister JP Nadda came to Dr Singh's house to pay their respects. Political leaders, highlighting Dr Singh's immense contribution to the nation, expressed their grief.

Seven days of mourning declared

The central government declared a seven-day period of national mourning in honor of the former prime minister. Government entertainment programs have been suspended and the national flag is flying at half-staff in government buildings.

Last rites with full state honors

The last rites of Dr. Manmohan Singh will be held tomorrow with full state honors, the government confirmed.

PM Modi shares personal tributes

On Thursday, Prime Minister Modi took to social media to remember Singh and shared pictures and touching stories of the veteran leader.

“India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he became a respected economist,” Modi wrote on X.

He appreciated Dr Singh’s pivotal role in shaping India’s economic policies as Finance Minister and his leadership as Prime Minister, noting his efforts to improve people’s lives.

Fond memories of collaboration

Recalling his own interactions with Dr. Singh during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, Modi said, “We would have extensive deliberations on various governance issues. His wisdom and humility were always evident.”

Dr. Singh’s legacy, marked by economic reforms and unwavering dedication to public service, continues to inspire the nation as it bids farewell to one of its most iconic leaders

