Man who filed case against Sharmistha Panoli arrested in Kolkata after being on run since June 1

The man who filed a case against social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli was on Monday arrested in Kolkata after allegedly being on the run since June 1. Identified as Wajahat Khan, who was on the run since June 1, was arrested following a series of raids after multiple summons were ignored.

Case registered against Wajahat in Kolkata

Earlier, one case was registered against Wajahat at the Golf Green Police Station in Kolkata for allegedly spreading hate speech and hurting religious sentiments through his social media activity.

After the FIR was registered, police served three notices at his Garden Reach residence, asking him to appear for questioning. However, he remained on the run until his arrest.

Sharmistha Panoli released from jail last week

Last week, social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli was released from prison on after the Calcutta High Court granted her interim bail in a case involving alleged communal remarks made in a video uploaded on social media.



The Calcutta High Court on Thursday granted interim bail to Panoli, who was arrested by Kolkata Police last week following an FIR lodged at the Garden Reach Police Station. During the hearing of the matter, the Calcutta HC observed that the complaint against Panoli did not disclose any cognisable offence.

What court said on Sharmistha Panoli

Panoli, a 22-year-old law student, was arrested from Gurugram in Haryana last week after the FIR was registered. The court directed that she be enlarged on a bail bond and a security of Rs 10,000. It also instructed her to cooperate with the investigation.



The court also directed that Panoli shall not leave the country without its prior permission. However, it allowed the trial court to consider her application if she seeks to go abroad for educational purposes.



After Panoli's arrest last week, the Kolkata Police had stated: "Hate speech targeting any religious figure or community or any class of citizens of India, which has potential to incite disharmony and hatred between different communities, is a punishable offence in the newly implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.