Man swallows MDMA packet to evade police in Kozhikode, dies after father denies surgery The man swallowed the entire packet of MDMA in Kerala's Kozhikode while the police raided his location based on a tip-off. After he refused to undergo the surgery, his father also denied permission, and he died.

In a shocking incident, a man died on Saturday after he swallowed an entire packet of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), a banned drug in Kerala's Kozhikode. The 28-year-old man swallowed the MDMA packet to evade the police during the searches, the officials said.

Providing details about the deceased, the police said that he has been identified as Shanid, a native of Maikavu near Thamarassery. As per the officials, police received a tip-off related to illicit drug usage. The police reached the location where Shanid was allegedly using drugs on Friday.

Upon seeing the police, he swallowed a packet of MDMA and later admitted to officers that he had ingested the drug. As soon as he confessed to ingesting the drug packet, the police rushed him to the Thamarassery Taluk Hospital. Later, he was shifted to Kozhikode Medical College, where doctors detected plastic packets in his stomach and recommended major surgery.

According to Kozhikode Rural SP, Shanid refused to undergo the surgery, after which the police contacted his father. To their shock, his father also denied consent for the procedure. On Saturday, at around 11:00 am, Shanid passed away at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. The Thamarassery police have registered a case against him for drug trafficking, officials added. According to the police, further investigation were underway.

With Inputs from ANI