Suspected militants on Friday shot dead a person in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

Srinagar Published on: March 06, 2020 22:09 IST
Image Source : FILE

Man shot dead by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral town (Representative image)

Suspected militants on Friday shot dead a person in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said. Shabir Ahmad Bhat (32), a resident of south Kashmir's Tral town, was shot at and injured around 7:30 pm, a police official said.

He said Bhat was shifted to the Tral hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Reportedly, the deceased was running a business of sale and purchase of new and old vehicles, the official said. 

