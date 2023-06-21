Jaipur: Court allows man to pay Rs 50,000 maintenance amount to wife in 1, 2 rupee coins

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Jaipur: Man pays maintenance amount to wife in 1, 2 rupee coins

Jaipur: In a bizarre incident, a Jaipur court allowed a man to pay his wife Rs 55,000 in one and two rupee coins as maintenance which was due for 11 months after his family brought the money to the court in sacks.

Though the wife's counsel objected to it and termed it 'mental harassment', the judge allowed the man to make the payment. However, the court asked the man to count the coins in the court and make packets of Rs 1,000. It also asked the man to hand over the packets to the wife in the next hearing scheduled on June 26, according to the lawyers from both sides.

Couple's divorce case being heard in family court

The court had directed the husband, identified as Dashrath Kumawat, to pay the maintenance amount of Rs 5,000 per month, however, he did not pay it for 11 months. The husband, a resident of Jaipur, was arrested on June 17 following the court's recovery warrant against him for the non-payment of the maintenance amount.

“Since the husband refused to give the amount, the police arrested him. The family court was closed due to holidays so he was produced in the link court of Additional District Judge (ADG)-number 8. “In the court, the family members of Dashrath reached with coins worth Rs 55000 to give to his wife,” Raman Gupta, the advocate of the husband.

The lawyer informed that the coins were brought in the court in the Re 1 and Rs 2 denominations packed in seven sacks. The advocate arguing on behalf of the wife objected to it. However, the husband's lawyer argued that the coins are legal tenders and cannot be refused to be accepted.

Wife alleges 'mental harassment'

“The court then allowed the husband to give the coins after counting them on the next hearing in the family court on June 26. Till then, the coins will remain in the custody of the court. The husband will have to count the coins and make packets of Rs 1000 each before handing them over to the wife in the court,” he said.

Ramprakash Kumawat, the wife's advocate, said that paying the maintenance in the form of coins was 'equal to mental harassment'.

“It was done in a preplanned manner just to harass the woman. However, the court has permitted him to give the coins,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

