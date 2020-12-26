Image Source : PTI Youth arrested for robbing, keeping hostage woman befriended via mobile app: Delhi Police

A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing a woman he had come in contact through a mobile app by breaking into her house in southeast Delhi and keeping her hostage, police said on Friday. To take revenge on her for refusing to be friends with him, the youth identified as Faisal along with his friend hatched a conspiracy to steal her belongings after forcefully entering her house in southeast Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur, the police said.

Faisal has been arrested from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh while his accomplice Ansar is still absconding. The robbery took place on December 22, police said. According to police, when the woman was alone at her house around 1 pm on that day, Faisal along with his accomplice wearing masks and mufflers knocked on her door. She opened it slightly but the duo forced their way into the house.

They closed her mouth, tried to strangulate her by her hair and also tied her hands with her dupatta. They managed to escape with her laptop, mobile phone, golden chain and cash worth Rs 1.25 lakh. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said CCTV cameras installed near the house of the complainant and the probable route taken by the accused were checked. In CCTV footage, two men were seen and the team succeeded in apprehending Faisal from his native place in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar.

“During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he came to know about one mobile app Friend Search Tool Simulator-Direct Chat and downloaded it. He got the mobile number of the complainant through the mobile app. He used to call her and wanted to become friends with her. Initially, she denied it but after his insistence, she started talking to him,” the DCP said. In January this year, Faisal visited the woman’s home to meet her but apparently refused the friendship citing his young age. After that, he again visited her house couple of times but she did not give any response.

Later in July, she called him to her house where her husband and sons caught hold of him. They asked him to not call her further and also threatened him. He assured them of not calling her again but he decided to take revenge against them, the DCP further said. Along with his friend Ansar, the accused committed the robbery, DCP Meena said.

The robbed mobile phone, Rs 11,000 cash and clothes worn by him at the time of the crime have been recovered from his possession while the other items are in the possession of Ansar, who is still absconding, the police officer said.

