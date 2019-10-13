The man eating tiger of Bandipur captured alive by Karnataka forest officials

Image Source : T RAGHAVAN Bandipur man eating tiger captured alive

The man-eating tiger of Bandipur has finally been caught. Karnataka Forest officials succeeded in capturing the big cat that has claimed 2 lives. The forest department officials were able to catch the tiger alive. The tiger had gone into hiding after it claimed two lives. Forest officials had to take great efforts to capture the tiger.

Karnataka Forest Department were on the trail of the tiger for five days. The efforts bore fruit on Sunday. The tiger was tranquillised by the officials and restrained in a net after it lost consciousness. Officials said that the tiger is in healthy condition. Officials added that the animal will be rehabilitated in accordance with National Tiger Conservation guidlines.

It is likely that the tiger will be taken to a rehabilitation centre in Mysuru meant for man-eating tigers.

