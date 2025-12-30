Man dies in Punjab as gun goes off while getting up from sofa, incident captured on CCTV Police added that Harpinder Singh was sitting on a sofa with a relative when the firearm accidentally went off as he stood up, with the bullet hitting him in the stomach.

Chandigarh:

An NRI man died after a loaded gun holstered at his waist went off when he was getting up from a sofa in Punjab's Firozepur. Identified as Harpinder Singh, the victim was an NRI who had recently settled in Dhani Sucha Singh village. The incident was reported on Monday, police said. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the house.

Firearm accidentally went off, say police

Police added that Harpinder Singh was sitting on a sofa with a relative when the firearm accidentally went off as he stood up, with the bullet hitting him in the stomach.

The CCTV footage showed the family members rushing to Harpinder's aid after hearing the gunshot and assisting him out of the room. Immediately, he was taken to a government hospital, where the doctors referred him to another hospital, and he died while being taken to Bathinda.

Victim’s body sent for a postmortem

In the meantime, his body was sent for a postmortem and Station House Officer Ravinder Sharma of Sadar Police Station recorded the statement of Harpinder's father, Darshan Singh, and, after taking action under Section 194 of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita), handed over the body to the family.

Notably, Harpinder had recently returned from abroad and got married and was the father of a two-year-old daughter. His funeral was held on Tuesday in presence of many people from his village. Leaders and workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were also present to pay their respects. Police added that the circumstances surrounding the firearm discharge are being examined.