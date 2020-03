Image Source : PTI AIIMS/File

A 48-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 10th floor of a hostel situated in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. The man, identified as Vipin Sahu, was declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital's Trauma Centre.

According to police, Sahu jumped from hostel number 18 of AIIMS. As per the entry register of the hostel, he first visited the hostel at 10.40 am and again at 12.20 pm.

Further investigation is underway.