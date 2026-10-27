Indian Army, IAF to procure around 200 Light Utility Helicopters amid push to replace Cheetah, Chetak fleet

New Delhi:

As the defence forces move to replace their ageing Cheetah and Chetak helicopter fleets, the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force are expected to place orders for around 200 indigenous Light Utility Helicopters (LUHs) being developed by state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The two forces have a combined requirement for around 400 light helicopters. Of these, 200 Light Multirole Helicopters have been cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council. The Indian Army will subsequently issue a tender, with Indian companies, including Tata and Adani, expected to partner with global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to manufacture the helicopters in India.

The Army and the Air Force would be placing orders for around 200 of the indigenous Light Utility Helicopters, and this would be a big boost for the Indian military as well as the local medium and small-scale industry, as it is expected to further strengthen the ecosystem for choppers, defence officials said.

HAL has already built 12 LUHs, while orders for another 187 helicopters are in the pipeline. This would take the total number to 199, with the project estimated to be worth over Rs 20,000 crore, officials said.

LUH developed as replacement for Cheetah and Chetak helicopters

The LUH has been designed and developed by HAL to replace the Cheetah and Chetak helicopters currently operated by the Indian Armed Forces. The next-generation helicopter belongs to the three-tonne class and features a glass cockpit equipped with multi-function displays (MFDs). It is powered by a single turboshaft engine designed to provide sufficient power for demanding high-altitude missions. The LUH is expected to meet the armed forces' requirements for light helicopters over the coming decades.

The helicopter is being developed to achieve a maximum speed of 220 kmph, a service ceiling of 6.5 km and a range of 350 km while carrying a payload of 500 kg.

The Army and the Air Force are expected to operate three different types of light helicopters, with around 50 per cent of the fleet likely to be supplied by private-sector companies and the remainder by public-sector manufacturers.

The two services require around 400 helicopters to replace their ageing Cheetah and Chetak fleets. In this regard, the Defence Ministry on Monday approved a proposal worth Rs 20,000 crore to procure 200 Light Multirole Helicopters for the Army and the Air Force.

Proposal for 200 LMRH cleared by DAC

As per the proposal, the 200 helicopters to be acquired by the two forces would be built in India with Indian companies in the lead.

The proposal for the 200 LMRH was cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council in its meeting today. The contract is expected to be split between the L1 and L2 in the programme, defence officials said.

According to the defence sources, major players in the project would be Tata, along with its partner Airbus, while Adani Group would be partnering with Leonardo of Italy. Bell Helicopters of the US is also expected to offer its chopper for the procurement.

Around 400 Cheetah and Chetak helicopters are scheduled to be phased out over the coming years.

India had selected Russia's Ka-226 helicopter in 2014 to replace its ageing Cheetah and Chetak fleet, but the programme failed to make headway. Previous tenders for procuring replacement helicopters also had to be scrapped for various reasons.

The light choppers are essential for the Indian defence forces as they are used extensively for reconnaissance and surveillance roles along all the frontiers from Siachen in the North to Arunachal Pradesh in the Northeast and other areas.

The Indian Navy is also procuring light maritime helicopters for search-and-rescue missions and other operational requirements.

(With ANI inputs)

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