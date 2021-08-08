Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM. Man arrested in Kolkata for involvement in fake-visa racket.

In a joint operation by the Kolkata Police and the Delhi Police, a man has been arrested from Haridevpur area in Kolkata for his alleged involvement in a fake-visa racket, an officer said on Saturday.

Delhi's Chanakyapuri Police Station had recently received a complaint from a man that he has given a visa for Russia which was later declared 'fake' by that country's Embassy.

Acting on this complaint, the Delhi Police arrested a man from North 24 Parganas district a few days ago, the official said.

During his interrogation, they came to know about another person considered to be the mastermind behind the fake-visa racket, he said.

Along with officials of the Kolkata Police, the Delhi Police team conducted a raid late on Friday night and arrested the mastermind.

Several documents, 80 passports of different nations, holograms and three printers have been seized from him, the official said.

Also Read: UP Police bust child trafficking racket in Aligarh

Latest India News