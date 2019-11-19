Tuesday, November 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Man armed with revolver in social media photo arrested

Man armed with revolver in social media photo arrested

Local Anti-Dacoity Squad (ADS) chief Yashwant Jadhav said the police swung into action when it came to came to know the accused had uploaded a picture brandishing the revolver on social media.

PTI PTI
Jalna Published on: November 19, 2019 9:32 IST
Man armed with revolver in social media photo arrested
Image Source : PTI/FILE

Man armed with revolver in social media photo arrested

Police on Monday arrested a 21- year-old man in Jalna, Maharashtra for uploading a photo of himself on social media brandishing an illegal revolver, an official said. The accused has been identified as Rishikesh Raju Jawlekar, originally a resident of Shendra in adjoining Aurangabad district.

Local Anti-Dacoity Squad (ADS) chief Yashwant Jadhav said the police swung into action when it came to came to know the accused had uploaded a picture brandishing the revolver on social media.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team nabbed Jawlekar at Badnapur in Jalna district, he said. The police frisked him and found the revolver and a magazine on him, Jadhav said. 

ALSO READ | Bihar police busts illegal gun factory, seizes 7 base machines

ALSO READ | Gunmen open fire on buses carrying Sri Lanka voters

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story25-day training camp of RSS volunteers begins in Nagpur Next StoryJNU protest: Day after clash with police, students to continue demonstrations today  