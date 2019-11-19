Image Source : PTI/FILE Man armed with revolver in social media photo arrested

Police on Monday arrested a 21- year-old man in Jalna, Maharashtra for uploading a photo of himself on social media brandishing an illegal revolver, an official said. The accused has been identified as Rishikesh Raju Jawlekar, originally a resident of Shendra in adjoining Aurangabad district.

Local Anti-Dacoity Squad (ADS) chief Yashwant Jadhav said the police swung into action when it came to came to know the accused had uploaded a picture brandishing the revolver on social media.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team nabbed Jawlekar at Badnapur in Jalna district, he said. The police frisked him and found the revolver and a magazine on him, Jadhav said.

