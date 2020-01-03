'Are you Pakistan's ambassador?': Mamata Banerjee asks PM Modi

Friday, January 03, 2020
     
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called Prime Minister Narendra Modi the ambassador of Pakistan and said that instead of talking about India, he talks about Pakistan all day. Speaking at an anti-CAA rally in Siliguri on Friday, Mamata Banerjee said, "Why do you always compare our nation with Pakistan? You should rather speak of Hindustan

India TV News Desk
Siliguri Updated on: January 03, 2020 14:14 IST
Image Source : FILE

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked whether the latter was an “ambassador of Pakistan” since he “glorified” the neighbouring country on most occasions. Addressing an anti-citizenship law rally in West Bengal’s Siliguri, Banerjee said it is a shame that even after 70 years of Independence, people have to prove their nationality.

"India is a big country with a rich culture and heritage. Why does the PM regularly compare our nation with Pakistan...Are you the prime minister of India or the ambassador of Pakistan. Why do you refer to Pakistan in every issue?" the chief minister said.

She accused the BJP of "deliberately" creating confusion over the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC), saying its leaders have been making contradictory statements on the issue.

"On one hand the prime minister is saying there will be no NRC but on the other, the union home minister and other ministers are claiming that the exercise will be conducted across the country," she added.

