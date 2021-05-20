Mamata calls PM Modi's meeting 'super flop', Suvendu Adhikari takes her on

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Suvendu Adhikari slammed Mamata Banerjee for calling PM Modi's meeting 'super flop'.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nandigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday hit back at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with CMs on the Covid situation as 'super flop'. In a series of tweets, Adhikari launched a counter attack saying Mamata failed to attend any previous meeting with the PM and was now only busy in politicising the issue.

"Today, our respected CM @MamataOfficial has once again shown her total disinterest in administration. True to her style, she has politicised a meeting Hon'ble PM @narendramodi held with District Officials, where grassroots level practices to fight COVID-19 were being discussed," Suvendu Adhikari said.

"To state clearly, PM @narendramodi has held numerous meetings with Chief Ministers in the last few months, how many did @MamataOfficial attend? ZERO. Now, she hijacks a PM-DM meet to say she was denied a chance to speak. Shameful!" he went on to add.

Mamata was also targeted by Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad accused her of trying to derail the effort to fight the pandemic.

"Her conduct was very inappropriate and an attempt to derail the entire effort to combat Covid," Prasad told the media.

'Feel insulted, humiliated'

Earlier speaking at a press conference in Kolkata after PM's meeting, Mamata alleged that she was not allowed to speak during the virtual discussion.

She also claimed that only CMs of the BJP-ruled states were allowed to speak at the meeting, while others were "reduced to puppets".

"This was a casual and super flop meeting. Only CMs of BJP-ruled states were allowed to speak and others were reduced to puppets. We feel insulted and humiliated. This is an attempt to bulldoze the federal structure of the country. PM Modi is so insecure that he did not listen to us," Mamata Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat 'Nabanna'.

She said the prime minister neither asked how West Bengal is handling the COVID situation and nor did he enquire

about the stock of vaccines or oxygen.

"There was not a single question from the PM about the 'black fungus'," she said, adding that four such cases have been detected in the state.



