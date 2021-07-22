Follow us on Image Source : ANI Mamata Banerjee on Delhi visit next week: Will meet PM Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said she will meet President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders during her Delhi visit next week. Speaking at a regular press conference in Kolkata on Thursday, Mamata said she has been invited by several leaders in Delhi.

"I will go for 2-3 days (to Delhi). I have been given time to meet with President, Prime Minister, I will meet them. I have also got requests from political leaders. I will try to accommodate," Mamata Banerjee said.

Commenting on the Pegasus spyware controversy, the Bengal CM described it as worse than the 'Watergate scandal' which broke in the US during the Nixon presidency. "Pegasus is worse than Watergate scandal, it is super emergency," she said.

According to reports, she is scheduled to arrive in Delhi on Monday, July 26 and will spend five days in the national capital.

Mamata's trip to Delhi has triggered talks of the Trinamool Congress chief's national ambition. Her visit is being seen as an attempt to galvanise the disjointed Opposition to take on the might of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2024, when the next Lok Sabha elections are scheduled.

Ever since Mamata managed to win a high voltage electoral battle in April/May securing a historic third consecutive term for her after a bitter campaign where she was pitted directly against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, talks have gathered momentum regarding the TMC supremo eyeing the top seat in New Delhi.

