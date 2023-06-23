Mamata Banerjee lists down 3 take aways from mega Opposition meet | Details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mamata Banerjee lists down 3 take aways from mega Opposition meet

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday advised that the parties should not be called an Opposition as they are citizens of India. She was speaking at the press conference held after the Opposition party meet in Patna.

Banerjee further said that the Opposition is united and will fight unitedly. Earlier, she said "It is so significant that it marks the beginning of history." She confirmed that the opposition leaders will fight the 2024 elections together apart from that Round 2 of the said meet will be held next month in Shimla.

