Bringing BJP to power means encouraging riots: Mamata Banerjee in Malda rally

Image Source : PTI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally at Kalna, in Burdwan district.

As political tussle between BJP and Bengal ruling government led by Trinamool Congress (TMC) continues to grow, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a fresh salvo on Wednesday said that bringing BJP to power would mean encouraging riots.

Speaking during a public rally in Malda, Mamata Banerjee said, "bringing BJP to power means encouraging riots. If you want riots then cast your vote for BJP... You can't defeat Mamata as she isn't alone, she has the support of the people... Till the time I'm alive, I won't allow BJP here."

However, after Mamata's comments on Wednesday, Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has been a vocal critique of the Mamata government and raised his concerns on administration's functioning time and again said, "there is so much fear here that you cannot even speak about it. I have been vocal about this since I came here. Is it even hidden anymore? Fear and democracy cannot co-exist."

Earlier on Tuesday, BJP national president JP Nadda attacked West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjeea's nephew and Trinamool Congress' Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee for using objectionable words towards newly-inducted BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and his father at a rally in East Midnapore's Contai last week.

ALSO READ | Twitter requests for formal dialogue over ban on accounts, Govt responds via Koo

While addressing a gathering in Birbhum district's Tarapith, Nadda said, "What Abhishek Banerjee has said towards Suvendu Adhikari and his father Sisir Adhikari I can't even utter those words. Power has easily come to him and that is why he doesn't know how to respect it. He is a spoilt brat. This is not the culture of Bengal. Trinamool Congress has spoilt the culture of the state. We will bring back the lost culture heritage for which Bengal was always known for. This land belongs to luminaries like Rabindranath Tagore, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Rishi Arobindo."

The BJP president said that Mamata Banerjee talks about Maa-Mati-Manush (Mother-Land-People) but never respects that. He said that Bengal has a special place in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's heart.

ALSO READ | Bengal's culture under threat in Mamata Banerjee rule: JP Nadda

Latest India News