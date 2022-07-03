Shocking! Trespasser hid in Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's residence whole night, nabbed

Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the inauguration of the 51st ISKCON Rath Yatra in Kolkata.

The Kolkata police nabbed a trespasser on Sunday morning who had reportedly entered the residence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee the night before. The trespasser was hiding in the CM's South Kolkata residence after climbing the boundary walls on Saturday night.

Later, he was handed over to the local Kalighat Police Station. The police interrogated him to know his intentions after entering the high-security zone. Facing interrogation, he confessed that he climbed up the boundary wall and entered the Chief Minister's residence at around 1 a.m. and was hiding there for the whole night.

Now, several people have raised the questions of security. Questions are being raised on how the person could climb up the wall and enter the chief minister's residence, hoodwinking the security personnel present there and also avoiding the CCTV cameras installed there.

Recently, an aged couple was murdered in the same locality, which raised questions about the security arrangements there. Then it was learnt that a number of CCTV cameras installed there were non-functional.

A senior official of the city police said that the questions of negligence of the police personnel posted there cannot be ruled out. It is learnt that all officers and personnel in charge of the security arrangements at the chief minister's residence will be questioned and the negligence part will also be probed.

