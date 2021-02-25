Watch | When Mamata Banerjee tried her hands at driving e-scooter

Image Source : PTI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rides pillion on an electric scooter to reach Nabanna (State Secretariat) during a protest against the hike in fuel price, in Kolkata.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee nearly fell off while driving an electric scooter in Howrah on Thursday. The Chief Minister was driving an e-scooter as a mark of protest against fuel price hike. She quickly regained her balance with support and continued to drive. She was travelling to Kalighat from State Secretariat in Nabanna.

Staging an unprecedented protest against the price hike of petroleum products, Mamata rode an electric scooter to reach her office in the state secretariat Nabanno building in Kolkata's adjoining Howrah district.

Banerjee was riding a pillion while Kolkata Mayor and State Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim drove the electric scooter from south Kolkata's Hazra crossing to Nabanno. Both were seen wearing helmets while the CM was adorned with a protest banners hung from both sides of her body.

"The Central government is increasing LPG and diesel prices every day. It is a serious matter of concern. The Central government will only reduce the prices for a few days when the elections are round at the corner," Banerjee said.

The state's ruling Trinamool Congress has sharpened its attacks on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre as petrol prices continue to burn hole in the common man's pocket. Petrol was sold at Rs 91.20 per litre in Kolkata on Thursday while in Mumbai, the price of petrol crossed Rs 97 mark.

Mamata's protest against prevailing fuel prices came at a time when the BJP is trying to make inroads into Bengal before the crucial state assembly elections.

