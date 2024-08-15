'Those who didn't participate in Independence movement are giving advice to Congress', alleges Kharge

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday during the 78th Independence Day slammed the RSS, saying that the Sangh Parivar promoted Britishers' divide-and-rule policy for its benefit. Instead of walking the path they showed, the rulers of today are encouraging divisive thinking, he said.

"Unity in diversity is our strength and not a weakness. Some people propagate that we got independence easily but the truth is that lakhs of people made sacrifices, left their homes and even people from well-to-do families spent time in jails. They mark Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas to spread hatred. Those who did not participate in the Independence movement advise the Congress party and without any contribution want to get counted among the martyrs," the Congress president said.

The Narendra Modi government has been observing August 14 as the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day since 2021 in remembrance of those who lost their lives during the country's partition.

Kharge alleged, "It is a historical fact that their hate-filled politics resulted in the partition of the country. The partition happened because of them. For their own advantage, the Sangh Parivar promoted Britishers' divide-and-rule policy." Taking a dig at the government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, he said, "We are happy that they are repenting their mistake of 60 years." Those who used to avoid hoisting the flag on their offices are now talking of 'Har Ghar Tiranga', Kharge said.

"After decades of struggle and sacrifices, the chains of slavery were broken and India became independent....We bow to all freedom fighters. Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Subhas Chandra Bose, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Rajendra Prasad, Sarojini Naidu and countless heroes like them (who) played a historic role in nation building," he said. The country saw the spirit of the people and the tricolour's splendour during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, Kharge said.

"The people of the country want 'har ghar naukri' and 'har ghar nyay'. We want social, economic and political justice. This country wants freedom from economic inequality and unemployment," Kharge said. "These issues cannot be diverted from endlessly," he said, adding the more the delay in addressing these issues the more the problems compound. The Modi government is in its eleventh year but people are still grappling with unemployment, price rise, and corruption.