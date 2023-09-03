Mallikarjun Kharge convenes meeting of I.N.D.I.A bloc MPs on Sept 5 ahead of Parliament's special session

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has convened a meeting of MPs of the I.N.D.I.A alliance partners on September 5 ahead of Parliament's special session. According to sources, the I.N.D.I.A bloc will decide their strategy for the upcoming special session to be held from September 18 to 22.

The meeting has been convened by Kharge at his Rajaji Marg residence here, sources added. The agenda for the five-day special session of Parliament is not clear yet.

The opposition I.N.D.I.A alliance is working in cohesion with each other and is planning to take on the BJP unitedly on various fronts as well as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The alliance has functioned together during the recent Monsoon session of Parliament too.

Meanwhile, a meeting is underway at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence to discuss the organisational issues and Current Political Situation. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary KC Venugopal are also present at the meeting.

