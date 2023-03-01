'Question is not who will be Prime Minister': Kharge's call for Oppn's unity hints change in Congress stance

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday once again called for the unity of all like-minded parties in the opposition to come together against divisive forces in the 2024 general elections. However, pitching for Opposition's unity, Kharge hinted change in Congress' stance who added that the question is not about who will be the Prime Minister.

"All like-minded opposition parties should come together against the divisive forces. I never said who will lead or who will become PM. It's not the question. We want to fight together unitedly, this is our desire," Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said.

The Congress chief was speaking at the birthday celebrations of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai who turned 70.

"Congress-DMK alliance in Tamil Nadu led to Lok Sabha victories in 2004, 2009 and Assembly victories in 2006 & 2021. We should continue to strenghten our alliance and lead foundation for the 2024 lok sabha victory for the UAPA alliance," Kharge said.

"That we have done and showed, and we have also lost many times," he added.

"More than 23 crore people have been pushed Below Poverty Lines because of the BJP government's failure. The common man is hit by inflation, youth is hit by unemployment but BJP is interested in polarising the society to win elections," Kharge charged.

"Stalin, it's time, come to the national scene & build the nation as you've built this state. To (Mallikarjun) Kharge Ji, I'll say, let's forget who's going to become the PM. Let's first win elections, then think who'll become PM. PM doesn't matter, nation matters," said National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah who also attended Stalin's birthday celebrations.

"I demand from him (MK Stalin) & all the leaders-wake up, unite and build a nation where all of us can live in honour, dignity & peace. It's the people of India that make the nation strong. It's not Army, Navy & Air Force. Let us get together & work in harmony," Farooq Abdullah added.

"I hope you (MK Stalin) live long not only to serve Tamil Nadu but serve India as a whole... India is in a difficult situation. Democracy & Constitution is being threatened. Let's wake up," Abdullah added.

MK Stalin also addressed the occasion and said, "It's not just the stage of my birthday celebrations. It's also the beginning of a huge political stage in India. I thank Mallikarjun Kharge for the best birthday present, by creating a common platform. 2024 elections not about who wins, it's about who should be defeated."

