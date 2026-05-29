Malerkotla Municipal Council Election Result 2026: AAP wins in 8 wards; Congress - 5, SAD - 1

Amritsar:

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won in 8 wards, Congress bagged five sets, SAD - One seat. The counting of votes for the rest 19 wards are underway. Malerkotla recorded a total voter turnout of 69.09 per cent with Amargarh recorded a maximum turnout of voting 80.33 per cent.

In the last municipal council election in 2021, Congress party secured 18 out of the 31 wards in Malerkotla. The Punjab local body elections are being held across 105 civic bodies. This includes 8 major Municipal Corporations (Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala, and Pathankot), 76 Municipal Councils, and 21 Nagar Panchayats.

Over 36 lakh voters casted their franchise to elect 10,809 candidates. Out of these, 2,154 candidates are contesting in the 8 municipal corporations, 7,334 in the municipal councils, and 1,321 in the nagar panchayats.

Also Read : Malerkotla Municipal Council Election Result 2026 Live: AAP leads in 2 wards