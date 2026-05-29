May 29, 2026
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Malerkotla Municipal Council Election Result 2026 Live: AAP leads, counting underway

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

Malerkotla Municipal Council Election Result 2026 Live: The counting of votes has been started. In the last municipal council election in 2021, Congress party secured 18 out of the 31 wards in Malerkotla. The counting of votes for Malerkotla Municipal Council Election will commence at 8 am.

Malerkotla Municipal Council Election Results 2026 Live: Counting to begin at 8 am.
Malerkotla Municipal Council Election Results 2026 Live: Counting to begin at 8 am. Image Source : India TV
Amritsar:

The counting of votes for Malerkotla Municipal Council Election has been started. Malerkotla Municipal Council went to poll with other municipal councils, municipal corporations and nagar panchayats on May 26. Malerkotla recorded a total voter turnout of 69.09 per cent with Amargarh recorded a maximum turnout of voting 80.33 per cent. 

In the last municipal council election in 2021, Congress party secured 18 out of the 31 wards in Malerkotla. The Punjab local body elections are being held across 105 civic bodies. This includes 8 major Municipal Corporations (Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala, and Pathankot), 76 Municipal Councils, and 21 Nagar Panchayats. 

Over 36 lakh voters casted their franchise to elect 10,809 candidates. Out of these, 2,154 candidates are contesting in the 8 municipal corporations, 7,334 in the municipal councils, and 1,321 in the nagar panchayats. 

 

Live updates :Malerkotla Municipal Council Election Result 2026

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  • 9:11 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Malerkotla Municipal Council election result 2026 Live: Latest updates

    The counting is underway in Malerkotla Municipal Council. The results will be announced soon. 

  • 8:40 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    AAP is leading

    AAP is leading, as per latest updates. The counting of votes in underway. 

  • 8:19 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Counting underway; 80 unopposed victories in different municipalities

    AAP has won in 63 wards in different municipalities, while SAD in 9 wards.  

    AAP: 63
    SAD: 9
    Independents: 7
    Congress: 1. 

     

  • 8:06 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Counting begins

    The counting of votes for Malerkotla Municipal Council election has been started. 

  • 7:59 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Counting to begin shortly

    The counting of votes for Malerkotla Municipal Council election will begin shortly. 

    India Tv - India TV News

  • 7:17 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Congress sweeps municipal council election in 2021

    In the last municipal council election in 2021, Congress party secured 18 out of the 31 wards in Malerkotla. The Punjab local body elections are being held across 105 civic bodies. This includes 8 major Municipal Corporations (Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala, and Pathankot), 76 Municipal Councils, and 21 Nagar Panchayats.  

  • 7:16 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Elections held on ballot papers

    Punjab Municipal Corporation elections held on ballot papers as Supreme Court rejected to stall the voting over the Punjab Election Commission’s decision against using EVMs. 

     

  • 7:15 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    When was polling held?

     Malerkotla Municipal Council went to poll with other municipal councils, municipal corporations and nagar panchayats on May 26. Malerkotla recorded a total voter turnout of 69.09 per cent with Amargarh recorded a maximum turnout of voting 80.33 per cent.  

  • 7:15 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Poll percentage

    Malerkotla recorded a total voter turnout of 69.09 per cent with Amargarh recorded a maximum turnout of voting 80.33 per cent. The voting held on May 26. 

  • 7:14 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Counting to begin at 8 am

    The counting for Malerkotla Municipal Council Election will begin at 8 am. Malerkotla recorded a total voter turnout of 69.09 per cent with Amargarh recorded a maximum turnout of voting 80.33 per cent.  

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