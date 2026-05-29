May 29, 2026
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Malerkotla Municipal Council Election Result 2026: AAP leads; check list of winning candidates

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

Malerkotla Municipal Council Election Result 2026: AAP has won in 10 wards in Malerkotla Municipal Council Elections. Check list of winning, trailing candidates.

Malerkotla Municipal Council Election Result 2026: Check list of winning candidates.
Malerkotla Municipal Council Election Result 2026: Check list of winning candidates. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Amritsar:

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading in Malerkotla Municipal Council Election, so far AAP has won in 10 wards, Congress bagged five seats, SAD - One seat.  The counting of votes for the rest 19 wards are underway. Malerkotla Municipal Council went to poll with other municipal councils, municipal corporations and nagar panchayats on May 26. Malerkotla recorded a total voter turnout of 69.09 per cent with Amargarh recorded a maximum turnout of voting 80.33 per cent.  

In the last municipal council election in 2021, Congress party secured 18 out of the 31 wards in Malerkotla. The Punjab local body elections are being held across 105 civic bodies. This includes 8 major Municipal Corporations (Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala, and Pathankot), 76 Municipal Councils, and 21 Nagar Panchayats.  

Malerkotla Municipal Council Election Result 2026: List of winning candidates 

Ward number Candidate name Party name
Ward No 01 (1) Meena AAP 
Ward No 02 (2) Mohd Javed Congress
Ward No 03 (3) Akhtari Congress
Ward No 04 (4) Mohd Iqbal Congress
Ward No 05 (5) Rimsha Parveen AAP
Ward No 06 (6) Muhammad Akram AAP
Ward No 07 (7) Suriya Begam AAP 
Ward No 08 (8) Muhamad Habib AAP
Ward No 09 (9) Anam AAP
Ward No 10 (10) Ravinder Kaur AAP
Ward No 11 (11) Manoj Kumar Uppal Congress
Ward No 12 (12) Ajay Kumar Congress
Ward No 13 (13) Akhtari Khatoon AAP
Ward No 14 (14) Beant Kumar SAD
Ward No 15 (15) Preeti Sharma IND
Ward No 16 (16) Seepaj Kumar Yakhmi BJP 
Ward No 17 (17) Yasmin IND
Ward No 18 (18) Mohammad Bashir AAP
Ward No 19 (19) Razia Congress
Ward No 20 (20) Ajay Kumar Jain AAP
Ward No 21 (21) Zahida Parveen AAP
Ward No 22 (22) Farooq Ahmed AAP
Ward No 23 (23) Yasmeen AAP
Ward No 24 (24) Mohammad Ashraf AAP
Ward No 25 (25) Sarbari AAP
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

Also Read : Malerkotla Municipal Council Election Result 2026 Live: AAP sweeps, wins 8 wards, Congress - 5 

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