Malerkotla Municipal Council Election Result 2026: AAP leads; check list of winning candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading in Malerkotla Municipal Council Election, so far AAP has won in 10 wards, Congress bagged five seats, SAD - One seat. The counting of votes for the rest 19 wards are underway. Malerkotla Municipal Council went to poll with other municipal councils, municipal corporations and nagar panchayats on May 26. Malerkotla recorded a total voter turnout of 69.09 per cent with Amargarh recorded a maximum turnout of voting 80.33 per cent.
In the last municipal council election in 2021, Congress party secured 18 out of the 31 wards in Malerkotla. The Punjab local body elections are being held across 105 civic bodies. This includes 8 major Municipal Corporations (Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala, and Pathankot), 76 Municipal Councils, and 21 Nagar Panchayats.
Malerkotla Municipal Council Election Result 2026: List of winning candidates
|Ward number
|Candidate name
|Party name
|Ward No 01 (1)
|Meena
|AAP
|Ward No 02 (2)
|Mohd Javed
|Congress
|Ward No 03 (3)
|Akhtari
|Congress
|Ward No 04 (4)
|Mohd Iqbal
|Congress
|Ward No 05 (5)
|Rimsha Parveen
|AAP
|Ward No 06 (6)
|Muhammad Akram
|AAP
|Ward No 07 (7)
|Suriya Begam
|AAP
|Ward No 08 (8)
|Muhamad Habib
|AAP
|Ward No 09 (9)
|Anam
|AAP
|Ward No 10 (10)
|Ravinder Kaur
|AAP
|Ward No 11 (11)
|Manoj Kumar Uppal
|Congress
|Ward No 12 (12)
|Ajay Kumar
|Congress
|Ward No 13 (13)
|Akhtari Khatoon
|AAP
|Ward No 14 (14)
|Beant Kumar
|SAD
|Ward No 15 (15)
|Preeti Sharma
|IND
|Ward No 16 (16)
|Seepaj Kumar Yakhmi
|BJP
|Ward No 17 (17)
|Yasmin
|IND
|Ward No 18 (18)
|Mohammad Bashir
|AAP
|Ward No 19 (19)
|Razia
|Congress
|Ward No 20 (20)
|Ajay Kumar Jain
|AAP
|Ward No 21 (21)
|Zahida Parveen
|AAP
|Ward No 22 (22)
|Farooq Ahmed
|AAP
|Ward No 23 (23)
|Yasmeen
|AAP
|Ward No 24 (24)
|Mohammad Ashraf
|AAP
|Ward No 25 (25)
|Sarbari
|AAP
Also Read : Malerkotla Municipal Council Election Result 2026 Live: AAP sweeps, wins 8 wards, Congress - 5