Malerkotla Municipal Council Election Result 2026: AAP leads; check list of winning candidates

Amritsar:

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading in Malerkotla Municipal Council Election, so far AAP has won in 10 wards, Congress bagged five seats, SAD - One seat. The counting of votes for the rest 19 wards are underway. Malerkotla Municipal Council went to poll with other municipal councils, municipal corporations and nagar panchayats on May 26. Malerkotla recorded a total voter turnout of 69.09 per cent with Amargarh recorded a maximum turnout of voting 80.33 per cent.

In the last municipal council election in 2021, Congress party secured 18 out of the 31 wards in Malerkotla. The Punjab local body elections are being held across 105 civic bodies. This includes 8 major Municipal Corporations (Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala, and Pathankot), 76 Municipal Councils, and 21 Nagar Panchayats.

Malerkotla Municipal Council Election Result 2026: List of winning candidates

Ward number Candidate name Party name Ward No 01 (1) Meena AAP Ward No 02 (2) Mohd Javed Congress Ward No 03 (3) Akhtari Congress Ward No 04 (4) Mohd Iqbal Congress Ward No 05 (5) Rimsha Parveen AAP Ward No 06 (6) Muhammad Akram AAP Ward No 07 (7) Suriya Begam AAP Ward No 08 (8) Muhamad Habib AAP Ward No 09 (9) Anam AAP Ward No 10 (10) Ravinder Kaur AAP Ward No 11 (11) Manoj Kumar Uppal Congress Ward No 12 (12) Ajay Kumar Congress Ward No 13 (13) Akhtari Khatoon AAP Ward No 14 (14) Beant Kumar SAD Ward No 15 (15) Preeti Sharma IND Ward No 16 (16) Seepaj Kumar Yakhmi BJP Ward No 17 (17) Yasmin IND Ward No 18 (18) Mohammad Bashir AAP Ward No 19 (19) Razia Congress Ward No 20 (20) Ajay Kumar Jain AAP Ward No 21 (21) Zahida Parveen AAP Ward No 22 (22) Farooq Ahmed AAP Ward No 23 (23) Yasmeen AAP Ward No 24 (24) Mohammad Ashraf AAP Ward No 25 (25) Sarbari AAP

Also Read : Malerkotla Municipal Council Election Result 2026 Live: AAP sweeps, wins 8 wards, Congress - 5