Malegaon blast case: Pragya Singh Thakur calls her acquittal 'victory of Sanatan'; rebukes Congress

BJP leaders and former Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Saturday tore into the Congress after her acquittal in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case. Calling the verdict a victory of “Sanatan Dharma" and “patriots", Thakur said the Congress introduced terms like saffron terrorism and Hindu terrorism but the court order proved them wrong.

Notably, an NIA court in Mumbai on Thursday acquitted all seven accused in the Malegaon bomb blast case.

“The Congress, along with all other non-believers, who are the originators of saffron terrorism and Hindu terrorism, have been disgraced..The victory of saffron, Hindutva, and Sanatan has led to the triumph of all Sanatanis and patriots, heartfelt congratulations....Jai Hindurashtra, Jai Shri Ram,” she posted on X.

Fadnavis, Shinde react over verdict

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra welcomed the NIA court’s verdict on Malegaon bomb blast case, saying that the false stigma against Hindu community was now erased. “Terrorism was never saffron, is not, and will never be!” he posted on X. Fadnavis also sought an apology from the Congress party for its campaign against people acquitted by the court.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also hailed the verdict. He said the Congress had coined the term “Hindu terrorism” to malign patriots.

“After a long battle of seventeen years, a special court has acquitted seven alleged accused in the Malegaon bomb blast case. It is true that justice was delayed, but it has once again been proven that truth is never defeated,” Shinde posted on X.

“From the very beginning, Shiv Sena has unequivocally supported the patriots who were falsely accused and imprisoned in the Malegaon blast case. This is because Shiv Sena never had any doubt that their cause was just. Colonel Purohit, Sadhvi Pragya, and the other seven individuals had to endure immense mental and physical torment due to these accusations. The Hindu community will never forget this injustice," he added further.

2008 Malegaon bomb blast case

On September 29, 2008, a bomb attached to a motorcycle exploded near a mosque in Malegaon, a town located roughly 200 kilometers from Mumbai. The blast resulted in the deaths of six individuals and left 101 others injured. Initially, 14 people were arrested in connection with the incident but only seven were ultimately brought to trial.